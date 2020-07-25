Khuda Hafiz trailer: Vidyut Jammwal on an extraordinary journey to find missing love

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IDYUTJAMWALFC Khuda Hafiz trailer: Vidyut Jammwal on an extraordinary mission to find his missing wife

Having done actioners like Force, the Commando franchise and Junglee, actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his high-octane stunts on screen, his next Khuda Hafiz" is a hardcore romantic film. The trailer of the film has now been released by Disney+Hostar. The cinematography of the movie is done by Jitan Harmeet Singh. The movie is written by Zaheer Abass Qureshi. Apart from the lead star Vidyut Jammwat, Khuda Hafiz cast include Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit, and Aahana Kumara in lead roles

'Khuda Hafiz' is a romantic movie. It's a true story of a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It's a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action," Vidyut earlier told IANS.

When Sameer and Nargis decide to go work in a foreign land, things go wrong and Sameer, a common man, has to give it his all to make things better. The story is inspired by true events and the film is produced by Panorama Studios. The trailer is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Khuda Hafiz Trailer here

