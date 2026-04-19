Khuda Hafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and Drishyam director Abhishek Pathak become parents to baby girl

New Delhi:

There has been considerable buzz surrounding the next installment, Drishyam 3, of Ajay Devgn's famous Drishyam franchise. Amidst this excitement, the film's director, Abhishek Pathak, and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi had announced their pregnancy a few months ago.

Happiness has now truly graced the couple's home. On April 19, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, his wife Shivaleeka gave birth to a baby girl. The couple announced the news through a sweet social media post.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek's post

The couple wrote, 'Our little Goddess Lakshmi has entered our lives on an auspicious day. She is the very embodiment of a blessing.' Along with this, they shared a card that reads, 'In a moment, our hearts found a new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl! Blessed parents: Shivaleeka and Abhishek.'

Since this announcement, numerous friends and colleagues from the film industry have been showering them with heartfelt congratulations. Aahana Kumra wrote, 'Congratulations!' Kishwer Merchantt and Karan Mehra also extended their best wishes.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek's love story

Abhishek and Shivaleeka tied the knot in Goa in February 2023. The couple first met in 2020 on the sets of the film Khuda Haafiz; Abhishek served as the producer for that film. The couple had announced their pregnancy last year via an Instagram post.

On the work front

Abhishek has directed films such as Drishyam 2 and Ujda Chaman. Additionally, he has co-produced projects like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Khuda Haafiz and Section 375.

On the other hand, Shivaleeka made her debut opposite Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz. The film was a hit as it released on Jio Hotstar during Covid. So much so, that the makers came up with its sequel in 2022. The film was titled Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha and featured the original cast. However, it flopped at the box office.

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