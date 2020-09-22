Image Source : INSTAGRAM/#ISHAANKHATTER Khaali Peeli trailer Out: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday have nowhere to hide from Jaideep Ahlawat

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to entertain the viewers with their upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The makers released the first trailer of the film and it looks as exciting as the leading duo. The trailer shows how childhood friend Pooja and Blackie bump into each other and get on a mad ride to hide from Jaideep Ahlawat. Sharing the trailer of the film, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Sound badhaa ke dekhna." On the other hand, Ananya Panday said, "Public... Aa gaya hai full dhamaal trailer!#KhaaliPeeliTrailer out now! Toh abb, no place to run... Nowhere to hide. Ready rehneka for a mad ride! The film premieres 2nd October."

The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer, Khaali Peeli, will release digitally on October 2. The film was earlier scheduled to release in June this year, but has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that led to closure of cinema halls. The film will now premiere on the pay-per-view service ZeePlex. "Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko! Aareli hai #KhaaliPeeli, exclusively on @zeeplexofficial,"Ananya wrote on Instagram.

Along with the release announcement, the cast also unveiled a new song from the film, "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" which was later changed to "Duniya Sharma Jaayegi."

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the romantic action drama "Khaali Peeli" is being touted as a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee’s new platform - Zee Plex.

