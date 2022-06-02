KGF 2 completes 50 Days: Fans of Yash celebrate 'monstrous milestone' of the blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VKIRAGANDUR Yash starrer KGF 2 completes 50 Days

KGF 2 completes 50 Days: South superstar Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has completed 50 glorious days of its release and fans have enjoyed every day of this journey. From flooding the cinema halls on the release of the film to crowding roads on its success, fans have been very active. In these 50 days, KGF 2 broke many records at the box office and also beat many Bollywood films in the global collection. To celebrate these successful 50 days, Twitter is loaded with congratulatory messages with fans calling it a 'monstrous milestone."

KGF 2 producer Vijay Kiragandur tweeted, "Thank you for scripting and stitching with us this new era of Monster entertainment. Without all your unconditional love and unwavering support, this would not have been possible. Let’s keep roaring higher and keep celebrating the Monster! 50 and Unbeaten."

Calling Yash's film a box office monster, a fan said, "#Yash's #KGF2Blockbuster50Days with a World Wide gross of 1200+ CR.... The biggest blockbuster from Indian Cinema in recent years. All languages, all territories, allcenter Hit - the CEO of the Indian Boxoffice #RockyBhai pure merit!" Another tweeted, "Celebrating 50 days of KGF... not just the pride of Karnataka but also the pride of India"

KGF Chapter 2 is still running in theatres and has already earned more than Rs 850 crores in India, as per reports. The film got released across the nation with a massive 6,000 screens and 8000 screens worldwide, which is slated to be one of the biggest screen records since Baahubali 2. The movie crossed Rs 1200 crore mark at the international box office. The craze

that people have for the film is not going to end soon.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie definitely lived up to its humongous hype and expectations by definitely surpassing them by a mile. It has been a trendsetter and has many firsts to its credit now.

The makers of the film have already announced the third sequel, KGF: Chapter 3. However, the project is on hold and will take time to hit the screens.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 will be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video from June 3. Earlier, the film was available on rental of Rs 199, now it will be free for all the subscribers to watch.