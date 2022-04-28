KGF 2 box-office success: Yash starrer is 3rd highest-grossing Hindi film ever after Baahubali 2, Dangal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROCKY_BHAI_KGF_2 Poster of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14

At the global box office, the film has already grossed Rs 1,000 crore

KGF 2' stars Yash as Rocky Bhaai

KGF: Chapter 2 is a box office success. Since its release, Yash's film has taken over the ticket window across the country. In a new feat, KGF 2 has now become the third highest grossing Hindi film after Baahubali 2 and Dangal. According to boxofficecollection.in, Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas minted Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi while Aamir Khan's Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

'KGF: Chapter 2' claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Yash-starrer action entertainer has crossed the earnings of Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Aamir Khan's 'PK' and 'Sanju' featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Adarsh tweeted: "#KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*... NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... (Week 2) Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ? 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi."

The lifetime earnings of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is Rs 339.16 crore, 'PK' has made Rs 340.80 crore and 'Sanju' raked in Rs 342.53 crore.

'KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14, 2022, destroying a few records and creating some new ones. Talking about the global box office, the film has already grossed Rs 1,000 crore. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF 2' stars Yash as Rocky Bhaai, an underdog who rises as a super powerful don.

Recently, Kannada star Yash, who is overjoyed with the overwhelming response to 'KGF: Chapter 2', posted a video on social media in which he expresses his gratitude for the biggest win in his theatrical career.

Apart from Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Eswari Rao, Raveena Tando, Sanjay Dutt, Rao Ramesh, and others play significant roles in KGF: Chapter 2, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.

--with IANS inputs