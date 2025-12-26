Katrina Kaif shares first photo after baby boy's arrival, celebrates Christmas with Sunny and Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas for the first time after the arrival of her son, along with her husband Vicky Kaushal and family. She shared a picture on social media, which is being loved by her fans.

This year's Christmas was very special for Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as she celebrated this festival with her son. She also shared an Instagram post for the first time after becoming a mother. The actress shared a glimpse of this joyful moment with her fans on social media, where she can be seen with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

It it significant to note that Katrina welcomes her baby boy on November 7 and the couple is yet to reveal their son's name.

Katrina's first glimpse after becoming a mother comes to light

On Thursday, Katrina shared a beautiful picture from her Mumbai home. In this picture, she is seen with her husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal and her brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Behind them, a Christmas tree can also be spotted. In the picture, Katrina is seen smiling in a deep red dress. She has her hand on Vicky's shoulder, while Vicky is posing playfully wearing glasses. The other two standing with them also appear to be in a cheerful mood.

2025 was special for Vicky and Katrina

It is worth noting that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son in November this year. They shared the happy news through a sweet post, which read, 'Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our son.' Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Karan Johar, congratulated them on the news.

When did the couple get married?

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time and only made it public after their marriage. In a recent interview with GQ India, Vicky spoke about his experience of becoming a father, saying that every day brings a new feeling. He described it as a grounding experience and an emotion that is difficult to put into words.

Recent film appearances

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in the film Chhaava, which was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025, earning Rs 807 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in the film Merry Christmas.

