Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt to begin filming Jee Le Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar's post hints so

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIYANKACHOPRA, FARHANAKHTAR Katrina, Priyanka & Alia to begin filming Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa has been widely anticipated by the public ever since its announcement. The film explores and celebrates the friendship between three girls who are on a road trip. In the last year, a lot transpired, and it was claimed that the film had been shelved. However, there is some good news for the fans waiting for the women-led film. The Farhan Akhtar directorial is all set to take off, and the filmmaker's recent post is a sigh of relief for fans.

On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar took to his official Instagram account and shared an update about the film. He shared a picture from Jee Le Zaraa recce. In the picture, the filmmaker can be seen standing in the desert of Rajasthan. He captioned it, "Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan."

Earlier, during an interaction with IANS, Alia was quizzed about whether her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa had been shelved. To which the actress said, "It's happening!..We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."

According to reports, Ishaan Khatter has also grabbed his 'seat' as the girl's trio embarks on a road trip with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The Dhadak actor will reportedly appear as the male lead in the highly anticipated movie.

Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa in August in 2021, with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt leading the cast. Since then, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the film, and fans can't wait to witness the female trio sharing screen space for the first time.

Also read: Akshay Kumar gets injured while shooting action sequence for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Also read: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's steamy lip-lock in music video is setting temperature high | Watch

Latest Bollywood News