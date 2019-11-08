Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi collaborate for an action drama

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi to start shooting for their action film from last November

Katrina Kaif is all set to collaborate with budding stars of Bollywood- Ishaan Khatter and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio has joined hands for an action film bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. It will be made on a whopping budget and sources say that ''film is high on concept''.

The movie will go on floors from November 30. None of the actors have confirmed the reports. Hence, fans have to wait for the official announcement by makers.

For unversed, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut last year with Beyond The Clouds whereas Siddhant shot to fame with his character of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Lately, Katrina launched her beauty line- Kay By Katrina. Several Bollywood actors took to social media to congratulate the actress on her new venture.

Katrina will also be seen with Akshay Kumar once again in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Co-starring Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher and Vivaan Bhatena, the movie is slated to release on March 27, 2020. Interestingly, the duo has recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani which was originally filmed on Akshay and Raveena Tandon for 1994 film Mohra.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is also busy shooting for Khaali Peeli along with Ananya Panday.

