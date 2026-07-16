Did you know Katrina Kaif is the first Bollywood actor to inspire an official Barbie doll?

New Delhi:

Katrina Kaif turns 43 today, July 16. Touted as one of the most-famed stars in Bollywood, Katrina has several feathers in her already-bejewelled cap. One of them was her 'Barbie' moment. Not many know, but Katrina was the first Indian actress to have a Barbie doll customised after her.

When Katrina Kaif became Bollywood’s first Barbie Doll

Long before celebrity-inspired dolls became a trend, Katrina became the first Bollywood actress to have a Barbie doll modelled on her. The journey began with a pink designer outfit and a special Lakmé Fashion Week show celebrating Barbie’s 50th anniversary. What followed was a historic collaboration that cemented Katrina’s place in pop culture history.

The doll inspired by the actress was officially unveiled in 2010. It was a part of the 'I can be’ line-up, designed to resemble the actress. It was completed with her signature long dark hair and a miniature version of the outfit she wore during Barbie’s anniversary celebrations.

The collaboration placed the Tiger Zinda Hai actress alongside a selected group of international celebrities who had been immortalised as Barbie dolls. Speaking about the honour, at the launch of her Barbie, Katrina had said, “Like all young girls, I too have grown up with Barbie. She is the ultimate fashion icon”. Even today, the Katrina Barbie remains a memorable pop-culture moment, with fans continuing to associate the actress with the iconic doll years after its release.

Which actresses have dolls immortalised in their likeness?

Katrina Kaif’s Barbie doll wasn’t just a first for Bollywood; it also placed her in an elite group of international celebrities who had been immortalised by the iconic toy brand. By becoming the face of an official Barbie doll, Katrina joined a roster of global stars whose influence extended far beyond their respective industries.

The list included Hollywood legends such as Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor, along with music icons like Cher, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Nishka Lulla design that inspired the Katrina Kaif doll

The story of the Katrina Barbie actually began a year earlier during Barbie’s 50th anniversary celebrations at Lakmé Fashion Week 2009. The makers of Barbie organised a special showcase called 'Barbie All Doll’d Up', where leading Indian designers were invited to create Barbie-inspired outfits. The winning design would eventually be recreated on an actual Barbie doll.

Katrina Kaif was chosen as the show’s grand finale showstopper and walked the ramp in a striking pink outfit designed by Nishka Lulla, daughter of veteran fashion designer Neeta Lulla. Nishka’s creation stood out among several entries and was ultimately declared the winning design.

The outfit featured a playful pink silhouette, intricate brocade detailing and a dramatic oversized golden bow at the back. Also adding a small crown. To give the look an Indian touch, Nishka incorporated traditional textile influences, blending them with Barbie’s signature glamorous aesthetic. Nishka wanted the design to be youthful, vibrant, fun and fashionable while staying true to the doll’s identity. The concept resonated with the judges and audience alike, helping her secure the winning spot.

Katrina’s appearance in the outfit became one of the biggest highlights of Lakmé Fashion Week that year. Styled in a doll-like makeover, she perfectly embodied the Barbie persona. The overwhelming response to the look eventually inspired Mattel to recreate it on Katrina’s official Barbie doll, turning a fashion show moment into a piece of history.

All eyes are on Katrina’s birthday celebration

As Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today, fans are eagerly waiting for glimpses of her celebrations. Social media is already flooded with wishes for the actress, while many are looking forward to seeing husband Vicky Kaushal's special birthday post. Fans are also expecting heartfelt wishes from Katrina’s friends, family and colleagues throughout the day.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024) alongside Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Also read: Katrina Kaif cuddles up to Vicky Kaushal as they enjoy Mumbai monsoon together; fans can't get enough