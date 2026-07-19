Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
  4. Katrina Kaif calls son Vihaan her 'most precious blessing', gives fans a peek into her family life

Katrina Kaif calls son Vihaan her 'most precious blessing', gives fans a peek into her family life

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: ,Updated:

Katrina Kaif has shared some unseen pictures from her birthday celebrations. Her son Vihaan also made a special appearance in the pictures.

Katrina Kaif shares rare glimpse of son Vihaan in heartfelt post
Katrina Kaif shares rare glimpse of son Vihaan in heartfelt post Image Source : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared some wonderful pictures of her celebrations of her 43rd birthday with fans. Actress Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her 43rd birthday celebrations on Instagram on Sunday that featured her, her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, and their son Vihaan Kaushal.

In the pictures, one picture especially caught the eye of fans as it presented an unseen aspect of Katrina Kaif, that is, her 8 months old baby son. While Katrina Kaif has never been vocal about her personal life, the cute family picture managed to bring happiness in hearts of fans.

Katrina Kaif's heartfelt caption

The actress shared rare glimpses of her son and wrote, 'Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday. Your not too bad either …..'

See the post here:

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section
Katrina Kaif Vihaan Kaushal Vicky Kaushal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\