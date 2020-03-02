Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-town divas root for Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium (Videos)

'Angrezi Medium' will mark Irrfan's comeback film post his cancer treatment. Homi Adajani's directorial which also features Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles has been in the buzz since its inception. Now, Bollywood actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and Janhvi Kapoor have sent out all their love and support to Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

The Bollywood beauties featured in the teaser of Angrezi Medium's new song Kudi Nu Nachne De.

In the video, the actresses can be seen prancing around and grooving to some beats.

The videos shared online, feature the actresses goofing around and putting on some quirky moves for the cameras as they hint at an interesting announcement coming up shortly.

Angrezi Medium is a comedy film that is a sequel to the hit Hindi Medium released back in 2017. The latest version stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madaan, and critically acclaimed actor like Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The film focuses on a father (Irrfan) and his daughter (Radhika Madan), who wishes to study abroad. It chronicles the difficulties he faces in order to fulfil her dream..The film is releasing on March 13, 2020.

