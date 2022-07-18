Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan to star in Sajid Nadiadwala & Kabir Khan's next | DEETS INSIDE

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup yet again, as he is all set to kickstart his next big project featuring the nation's heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The untitled project will be jointly produced with and directed by Kabir Khan. While the untitled project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again, it will be interesting to see the hit filmmaker direct Kartik Aaryan for the first time, in a never seen avatar. Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production, something that the audience would have never witnessed before and the announcement of the three giants collaborating together has certainly piqued huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs.

The announcement of the same was made by the trio on their respective social media handles. Kartik, while sharing the post wrote, "This one is very special Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmaker’s @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala Sir."

While, the announcement on Nadiadwala Grandson official Instagram handle read, "Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @kartikaaryan. Going on floors early next year! Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story!"

Coming back to Kartik, he was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which worked wonders at the box office. The film happened to be a remake of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and featured Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead role.

Coming up next, he has a number of projects in the pipeline. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor will star in a remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He even has Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, the actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Next, he will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's social drama film, Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.