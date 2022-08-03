Kartik Aaryan to star in Tezaab remake with THIS actress? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood and he has proved his acting prowess over the years. Following the success of Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor is currently one of the most bankable actors in the industry. Reportedly, Kartik has been roped in for the ‘Tezaab’ remake alongside the ‘Saaho’ actress Shraddha Kapoor. Producer Murad Khetani previously confirmed the remake of the 1988 film starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

According to reports, the producers were looking for a reliable name and a fresh pairing for the Tezaab remake. If things work out, they would like to bank on Shraddha and Kartik because they haven't yet shared screen space together. Shraddha is reported to be considering the offer, although she has yet to commit to the project.

Coming to Tezaab, the 1988 film directed by N. Chandra, starred the iconic pair of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The movie's chart-topping song, "Ek Do Teen," is regarded as an evergreen hit. Tezaab was the top grossing film in Bollywood that year.

Watch the original song here-

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of films lined up. He is soon going to star in the action-drama 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. In the flick, Kartik will be reuniting with his Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti Sanon. Apart from Shehzaada, the actor will star in Hansal Mehta’s 'Captain India’ in which he will be portraying a pilot. Also, he will be starring in 'Freddy', ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha', and Kabir Khan's untitled', which is touted to be a larger-than-life film. The actor has recently finished the last schedule of Shehzaada in Haryana.

Shraddha Kapoor Movies

While Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in Luv Ranjan’s untitled alongside Ranbir Kapoor. This will be the first time she will be paired with the Shamshera actor. Apart from this, she will also star in Naagin directed by Vishal Furia. She also has ‘Chalbaaz’ remake in her kitty.

