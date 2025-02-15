Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela set to ignite screen in Anurag Basu’s romantic musical, first look out

Follow us on Image Source : X Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming untitled romantic drama, co-starring the talented Sreeleela. The film, directed by the visionary Anurag Basu, is slated for a grand theatrical release on Diwali 2025. With music composed by the celebrated Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, the project promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

First look teaser unveiled

On February 15, Kartik Aaryan treated fans to a glimpse of the film’s intriguing world by sharing a first-look teaser. The video showcases Kartik in an intense avatar—donning rugged long hair and a heavy beard—signifying a passionate and emotionally charged character. This brooding look has already sparked curiosity and excitement among cinephiles.

A fresh pairing to look forward

This film marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, a fresh pairing that is expected to bring a new wave of chemistry and romance to the big screen. With Anurag Basu’s signature storytelling, known for blending deep emotions with poetic visuals, the movie is shaping up to be a soul-stirring love saga that explores themes of passion, destiny, and longing.

Anticipation for grand release

Given the film’s stellar team, mesmerizing music, and promising narrative, anticipation is running high. Fans are eager to witness Kartik’s transformation and the electrifying chemistry between the lead pair. As the Diwali 2025 release date approaches, the buzz surrounding the project is only expected to intensify.