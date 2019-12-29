Kartik Aaryan set to play Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali's production

Kartik Aaryan has been approached by Imtiaz Ali for his next production

Actor Kartik Aaryan whose recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh shattered box office records is already on to his next film. The actor has several projects lined up and adding to the list is Imtiaz Ali's next production. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Imtiaz who is already working with Kartik in his next Aaj Kal has reportedly approached the actor to play the role of late Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will reportedly be directed by Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali who directed Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu.

The project will be produced by Imtiaz Ali and Reliance Entertainment and the rights to recreate the life of the singer on screen have already been acquired.

Chamkila who was also known as the Elvis of Punjab, rose to fame because of his songs addressing social issues -- extra-marital relationships, drug abuse and the patriarchal mindset of the Punjabi men. Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were brutally murdered along with the two members of his band on 8 March 1988 by a group of armed youths on motorcycles.

Imtiaz and Kartik are currently prepping up for the release of Aaj Kal which is set to hit the theatres on Valentine’s day. Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with his rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik had earlier said it was surreal working with Ali. "Working with Imtiaz sir has changed my acting process and personal mindset," he said. He also revealed that he broke down while filming the last sequence of Aaj Kal.

