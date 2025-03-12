Kartik Aaryan's mother breaks silence on his dating rumours with this South Indian actress Kartik Aaryan is in the news these days for his film 'Aashiqui 3'. South actress Sreeleela is going to be seen in this film of Kartik. Their dating rumours have taken over the internet.

The past year has been great for Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan. His film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned a lot at the box office. Now Kartik is making a bang comeback on the screen with his movie 'Aashiqui-3'. Pushpa 2 actor Sreeleela will be seen in an important role with Kartik in this film. Amidst the news of the film, the discussion of Kartik and Sreeleela's dating has also intensified. The special thing is that if these reports are true that Kartik is dating Sreeleela, then the actor's mother's dream will be fulfilled. Kartik's mother always wanted her son to marry a doctor. The special thing is that Sreeleela is a doctor by degree and has studied MBBS.

Let us tell you that Kartik Aaryan has made a special identity in Bollywood in 10 years, and now he has become a hit hero. Kartik gave a superhit film to Bollywood last year as well. Now, this year too, Kartik is ready to come on the big screen with 'Aashiqui-3' on Diwali. In such a situation, the news of Kartik's dating is also viral on social media. In which it is being claimed that Kartik is dating his film's heroine Sreeleela. Recently, Kartik Aaryan's mother, who came to Kapil Sharma's show, also expressed the wish that her daughter-in-law should be a doctor.

For the unversed, Kartik's entire family consists of a doctor, a mother, a father and a sister; all three are doctors by profession. Due to this, Kartik's mother also expressed the wish of her daughter-in-law to be a doctor. Now, if there is truth in the news of Kartik and Sreeleela's dating, then his mother's dream of having a doctor daughter-in-law can be fulfilled. However, both Kartik and Sreeleela have not made any official confirmation about this. Kartik and Sreeleela will be seen together in Aashiqui-3

Kartik Aryan created a lot of uproar at the box office with his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali last year. This film also left Ajay Devgn's starrer film Singham Again behind in box office collection. Now this year too Kartik is going to make a blast on Diwali. Kartik's film 'Aashiqui-3' is ready for release on Diwali this year. In this film, South heroine Sreeleela will be seen playing an important role along with Kartik. Anurag Basu is directing this film. Aman will be seen playing an important role, along with Kartik and Sreeleela, in the film.

