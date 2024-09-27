Kartik Aaryan romances Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan terrifies as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOT Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser is out now

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up for its release. The film is already on the anticipation list and now the makers have shared the teaser of the movie to ignite the excitement among fans. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser brings back Kartik as Rooh Baba and Vidya Balan as Manjulika, while Triptii joins the hit film franchise. The tagline of the film reads, 'Legend of the devil returns'.

The teaser begins with Majulika screaming and asking why are people taking away her designation and chair. The film is seemingly talking about her retention of the place at the qila where she was killed and probably is awakened as someone is trying to curb her fortress.

About the film

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film.

Earlier this year, several reports claimed that the upcoming film will feature a face-off between Vidya and Madhuri Dixit Nene. It is claimed that both will perform on the song 'Aami Je Tomar'. According to media reports, this song will be shot keeping in mind all the main characters of the film. It is being said that 'Rooh Baba' i.e. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in this song along with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan.

A couple of months ago, Kartik was spotted in Kolkata in the get-up of Rooh Baba. He was seen standing in the middle of the road on the famous Howrah Bridge of Kolkata. A queue of taxis is also seen behind him, which is enough to tell that the actor has created a traffic jam in Howrah. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali this year.

