Pati Patni Aur Woh Full HD Movie Leaked by TamilRockers for Download

Pati Patni Aur Woh Full Movie Leaked Online By TamilRockers for Download: Latest Bollywood film Pati Patni Aur Woh has been made available online for download by illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the film is a remake of 1978 classic film with the same name. Within a few hours of its release on December 6th, 2019, it became a victim of piracy and got leaked online by Tamilrockers in HD quality. Fans were already very excited for the film considering its super-popular and talented star cast. However, its presence online for download will make a huge impact on its box office collection.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is said to be a modern take on relationships. Just when the makers dropped the trailer of the film, netizens went crazy over its one-liners and a spectacular performance by the actors. However, it also faced backlash for its dialogue that used the word ‘rape’ inappropriately. Later, the makers removed the word and changed the dialogues in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people. Not just the trailer, the songs of the film garnered much love and popularity among the audience as well.

In the film, Kartik Aaryan plays the role of the Pati named Chintu Tyagi, who is happily married to Bhumi aka Vedika Tripathi until he falls in love with the ‘woh’ aka Ananya Panday named Tapasya.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the screens alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat. The periodic drama also became the victim of piracy soon after it hit the screens. This is not the first time that the torrent website Tamilrockers has leaked movies for download. Earlier, big films like 2.0, Petta, Avengers: Endgame, Thugs Of Hindostan, Bharat and others were also made available for download.

Since movie download and downloading songs from these illegal websites is a crime in India, it is advisable to watch them in theaters or movie videos streaming apps only.

