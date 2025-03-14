Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Kriti Sanon celebrate Holi with with joy and festive cheer Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, and Ankita Lokhande spread festive cheer this Holi by sharing colorful celebrations with their families, friends, and fans. Through social media posts, they embraced the spirit of the festival, spreading joy and positivity.

As the festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated with full enthusiasm across the nation, Bollywood stars are also spreading the festive spirit by joining the celebrations with their families and friends. From on-set parties to intimate family gatherings, several celebrities took to social media on Monday to share glimpses of their colourful celebrations.

Fresh off his recent win as Best Actor for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the 2025 IIFA Awards, Kartik Aaryan also shared his festive cheer with his fans. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest projects, posted a heartwarming message for Holi while celebrating with his family. "Happy Holi," he captioned his post, giving fans a glimpse into his vibrant celebrations.

Kartik will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming musical, which has yet to be titled. He is also set to share the screen with actress Sreeleela in this highly anticipated film.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, celebrated Holi with his co-star Maniesh Paul on set. The duo shared a fun-filled moment, with both actors covered in vibrant Holi colors, and Varun dancing shirtless in front of the mirror. Taking to Instagram, Varun wished his followers a joyful Holi, writing, “Happy Holi . Wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari. BTS moments, and can’t wait for you to hear our new Holi song. Sooon…”

Meanwhile, Dhanush, the South superstar, was also in high spirits as he celebrated Holi on the sets of his upcoming movie Tere Ishk Mein. Actress Kriti Sanon shared a cheerful selfie with Dhanush and director Anand L. Rai, capturing the festive moments on set. The three were all smiles, their faces painted with Holi colours. Kriti shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, "Lights. Camera. HOLI! Rang chaahe kum ho, ISHQ bohot hai!" highlighting the joy of the occasion.

In another joyful celebration, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain hosted a Holi party for their close friends and family. Videos from the celebration showed Ankita dressed in a stunning red saree, dancing with her friends and enjoying the festive spirit to the fullest. The actress appeared to be in high spirits as she joined her loved ones for an evening full of colours, music, and laughter.

This Holi, Bollywood stars not only embraced the colours of the festival but also spread love, joy, and positivity to their fans through their social media posts, reminding everyone to celebrate the vibrant occasion with happiness and togetherness.