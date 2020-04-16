Rhea Kapoor gives 'breaking news'. Kareena to play stripper in Veerey Di Wedding 2?

Kareena Kapoor played a fun game with the producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor at the end of her radio show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor bond really well and we got a glimpse of it during the shooting of Veerey Di Wedding. The two share a good camaraderie and it is evident in their videos and pictures on social media. Rhea and Kareena were at their candid best in the latest episode of Bebo's radio show What Women Want.

At the end of the episode, Kareena played a fun game with the producer-stylist. She asked Rhea which member of the Kapoor family would be suitable for the mentioned professions. After giving her a bunch of job options like masseuse, carpenter and therapist, the actress asked Rhea who would be the best fit for a stripper.

“I think you should take this,” Kareena told Rhea. “I have taken it and I think Kalindi is becoming a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. I have given breaking news,” Rhea replied.

Kareena went on to add that Rhea was an “exhibitionist”. “I think you are the eternal stripper because you are always like, ‘Show something, wear sleeveless, show some skin…’ So that’s it, you are that type. You are an exhibitionist," She said.

Rhea replied that she was the one who asked her not to be so covered up, to which Kareena said, “You love it. That’s why the stripper is Rhea Kapoor.”

Earlier in an Instagram live session with her followers, Rhea revealed that Veerey Di Wedding sequel is in the pipeline. “I think it’s gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited,” she said.

For the unversed, Rhea was adamant about having Kareena on-board for Veerey Di Wedding. She waited for Bebo to deliver Taimur and come back to the sets post-pregnancy. Veerey Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and released in 2018.

