Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' teaser is out now | WATCH

The teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders' has been released. Recently, a new poster of the actress was released from the film, after which the fans were eagerly waiting for its teaser. This wait of Bebo's fans is now over. She has also shared the teaser of her most awaited film on social media, in which Kareena is seen in a very different avatar. Hansal Mehta, who is known for his work in different genres, is now stepping into the world of this suspense thriller with an engaging narrative. This is completely different from Kareena Kapoor Khan's usual roles. The teaser suggests that Kareena's performance will be intense and thrilling, which we have never seen before.

Watch the teaser here:

Recently, a new poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan was released from the film, which increased the excitement of the fans about the teaser and trailer. Let us tell you, in the upcoming film, Kareena will play the role of a police officer, which has increased the excitement even more. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see how much depth she brings to her role in this mystery thriller. After 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew', Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again joined hands with Ekta R Kapoor.

The film will be released on September 13

The Buckingham Murders will be released in theatres on September 13, 2024. The film stars talented stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakkar. It is a production of Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is becoming a producer for the first time.

