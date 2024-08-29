Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders' first Song ‘Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya’ is out now

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders will release next month

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has left everyone stunned with the release of its intriguing poster and teaser, which opened to a phenomenal response from all across. While the teaser offered a glimpse into its gripping and mysterious world, the makers have now dropped the first song, Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya. The song features Kareena Kapoor Khan and comes in the film at a time when her character is going through a lot, which is also visible in the video. The actress can be seen in a de-glam look in the song.

Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya is out now

"Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya" is sung and composed by Vicky Marley, while Bally Sagoo mixed, produced and arranged the song, marking his big return to Bollywood. After ruling the audience's hearts with his songs in the 2000s, the famous singer is making a comeback with Kareena Kapoor Khan's film. The lyrics of the song are written by Devshi Khanduri. The song has indeed raised the excitement for the film, guaranteeing yet another gripping story from the house of director Hansal Mehta.

Watch the song here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first step as a producer

As The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's first step as a producer, it seems like she is bringing an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew and they are sure to rule the genre of mystery thriller with the film.

About the film

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

