Kareena Kapoor Khan spreads coronavirus awareness with this Bebo-licious throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be enjoying Instagram to the fullest. Kareena recently made her Insta debut and since then she is leaving no stones unturned to keep her fans entertained. Seeing her Insta game, no can say that she is new to social media. Clearly, she is acing it like a pro.

The actress posts almost every day and we aren't complaining. We just want to say--keep it flowing Bebo.

In her latest Instagram picture, you will get to see a miniature version of the actress. Baby Kareena dressed in two-piece can be seen holding her hands up. Her expression in the photo is to die for. Isn't it?

Alongside the photo, the actress wrote, “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.”

As soon as she shared the photo, the post got flooded with comments such as 'cute', 'adorable' and 'sweet'. Some even pointed out similarities between her childhood look and Taimur.

Her friends from the fraternity also commented on the post. “This face has not changed. When I give promo dates,” Rhea Kapoor wrote. “Cuteeeeeee... Babyy Dubzzzzz,” wrote her cousin, Armaan Jain. While Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote “awwww cutest,” Amrita Arora commented, “Bebooooo.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena gave a glimpse into her self-isolation amid COVID-19 crisis. She shared pictures of herself eating gajar ka halwa on Instagram stories. Alongside a series of photos, she wrote, “Dessert doesn’t go in the stomach, it goes to the heart. And I clearly have a big heart.”