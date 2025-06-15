Karan Johar to Suniel Shetty, here’s how Bollywood celebs wished their dads on Father's Day 2025 Several Bollywood celebrities shared heartfelt messages and wished their fathers on International Father's Day 2025.

International Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June 2025. This year, it is being celebrated on June 15, 2025. Notable celebrities celebrated Father's Day by sharing throwback pictures online. From ace filmmaker Karan Johar, and Sitaare Zameen Par actress Genelia Deshmukh to Suniel Shetty, B-town celebs penned heartfelt messages on Sunday on their social media platforms. Have a look at the posts here.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of himself sitting with his father, Yash Johar, who was also a filmmaker. In the post, he wrote, "He made films with soul & for the soul...and he lived life with even more. He taught me that good storytelling begins with you...and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible. Happy father’s day papa, thank you...for you."

However, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director himself is a father of two children named, Yash and Roohi, whom he welcomed him via surrogacy in February 2017, and shared a heartfelt note with a picture. "Some decisions are impulsive , some decisions are strategised and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe…." The 53-year-old director further added, "I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday… I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart," reads the caption.

Anupam Kher

Taking to the official X handle, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video and wrote in Hindi, which translates to, "My father was an #पुष्करनाथ man!! But he was an extraordinary father! On his death bed, he gave me the greatest knowledge of life. This is what God looks like for me! Happy Father's Day to all of you! Hail all the good fathers of the world!"

Soha Ali Khan

The Chhorii 2 actress Soha Ali Khan wrote, "To the fathers we miss and the ones we hold on to - we love you #fathersday."

Randeep Hooda

The Highway actor Randeep Hooda shared a series of childhood pictures of himself with his father with the caption that reads, "From horses to life lessons, you’ve taught me the reins of it all. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!" #Fathersday

Suniel Shetty

Bollywood veteran actor Suniel Shetty penned a short note on his Instagram handle along with his childhood pic with his father. He wrote, "No big post. No fancy words. Just a heart full of gratitude and a quiet thank you…For the love that never asked for anything in return. For being my first hero, my silent strength, My forever home. Happy Father’s Day."

Vivek Oberoi

Actor Vivek Oberoi shared a video on his official X handle and wrote, "To my incredible father, Happy Father's Day! You are the producer of my greatest feature called Life, illuminating every frame. From the earliest script of childhood dreams to the dynamic daily grind of building businesses, your guidance has been the perfect composition, the flawless take. Thank you for showing me how to truly perform, both on stage and in the challenging, thrilling world of entrepreneurship."

Genelia Deshmukh

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh, who is all set for her upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' alongside Aamir Khan, took to her Instagram stories and shared a heartfelt note to wish her father on Father's Day.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Screengrab of Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram story

She wrote, "Happy Father's Day Pops. If the going gets tough - the tough gets going, is something that you have always taught me.. N without this mindset - I wouldn't be half the person I am - So Thank you Pops for being my strength - every time i feel i can't, i remember you saying that i can and i go ahead. TO MY BIGGEST FAN From YOUR BIGGEST FAN."

