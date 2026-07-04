Karan Johar reviews Alpha, praises Alia Bhatt and YRF but leaves out Sharvari Wagh | Read post

New Delhi:

The film Alpha was released on July 3, 2026. It features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also part of the cast. Alpha belongs to the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe and is the first female-led film in this franchise.

Now, Alia Bhatt's godfather and Bollywood director-producer, Karan Johar, has reviewed the film. He took to his Instagram stories to share the long note.

What did Karan Johar say about Alia?

Karan Johar shared a post praising Alpha. 'When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things ... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors ... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable,' read Karan Johar's Instagram note.

Karan appreciated YRF's efforts

Karan Johar further wrote, 'YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom scrolling!!'

Not even a mention of Sharvari

While praising Alpha, Karan Johar heaped praise on Alia Bhatt but did not even mention Sharvari's name. In reality, Sharvari holds her own against Alia in the film; critics have lauded her performance, and audiences have been thoroughly impressed. Regarding the opening day collection of the film Alpha, data from Sacnilk indicates that it garnered Rs 9.25 crore on its first day.

How does the opening day collection compare to the budget?

Media reports estimate the film's budget to be around Rs 100 crore. Considering the production cost, the opening day collection can be deemed decent. However, one might have higher expectations for a film from a major banner like Yash Raj Films, especially one belonging to its renowned Spy Universe.

By this yardstick, the film did not quite measure up on its opening day. Alpha has recorded the weakest opening among Yash Raj Films' last six releases (Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2). Nevertheless, when viewed in the context of female-led films, Alpha's start can be considered good.

Also Read: Alpha leads July 3 box office as Baby Do Die Do stays steady and Welcome to the Jungle performs well