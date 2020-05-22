Karan Johar accidentally reveals Alia Bhatt made beau Ranbir Kapoor chop her hair

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt sent Instagram into a frenzy by sharing her new look.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed in an Instagram Live session that Alia Bhatt made her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor cut her hair. KJo's mother and children were by his side when he hosted a live session with his Instagram followers. Karan Johar not only admitted that Alia turned Ranbir into her hairstylist but also assured that she is in a happy space with her partner amid the lockdown.

A few days back, Alia sent Instagram into a frenzy by sharing her new look. In her post, the actress revealed that she got her hair chopped by her 'loved one'. Alia also mentioned how she has become stronger and fitter during this quarantine period. "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push-ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop ," she captioned the post.

Alia stood as a solid support to 'boyfriend' Ranbir Kapoor and his family after Rishi Kapoor's demise. The veteran actor passed away on April 30 in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. Alia expressed her thoughts on losing Rishi Kapoor in a heartfelt post. She even shared a couple of throwback pictures remembering him.

Meanwhile, Alia is also doing her bit to applaud coronawarriors fighting the pandemic on the frontline. The actress sent a packet of snacks and goodies to the coronawarriors along with a thank you note. Dr Shripad Gangapurkar of KEM Hospital in Mumbai took to Twitter to share a photo of the gifts sent by Alia. The packet included a large bar of chocolate, a sweet bun, an apple drink and some more snacks. “Thank you for all you are doing to keep the community healthy and safe. You are the real heroes,” the note from Alia read.

“Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!!” Dr Gangapurkar wrote in his tweet. Check out his tweet below:

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

