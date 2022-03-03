Kapoor mania continues in 2022: Shanaya's debut, Sanjay's comeback; Anil-Arjun-Janhvi usual busy bees

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR, SHANAYA KAPOOR Kapoor family

Actor Sanjay Kapoor who has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades said he's seen more lows than highs in his career. But seems like things are uphill for him and his extended family in 2022. The year has begun on a promising note for the Kapoor clan. New announcements are cropping up quite frequently. While names like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are regular in the headlines, Sanjay Kapoor came under the spotlight with The Fame Game, a show that is being touted as his comeback.

Most recently, it is his daughter Shanaya Kapoor who has got everybody talking. The newest Kapoor in town will be making her debut with Dharma movies' "Bedhadak". There were two other names, Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, that were announced with her, however, the 22-years-old got most of the attention. The announcement had already got trade pundits estimating her net worth, calculating box office returns and stitching her career graph. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor is also gearing up to engage the audience with the second season of the much talked about show, "The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives".

While Shanaya is just starting her career, there are usual busy bees of the family, namely Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The actors have multiple projects under their names. While Anil has three big-budget movies including "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", "Animal" and "Fighter", Janhvi looks forward to the release of "Dostana 2", "Good Luck Jerry" and "Mili".

Among these three, Arjun seems to be the busiest with over five films. His lineup for 2022 looks quite diverse and interesting. He will not only be seen showcasing his muscles in the entertainer "Ek Villain 2" but will also flaunt his acting mettle in "Kuttey" and "The Ladykiller". He has two more projects, a yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial and one more details of which are kept under wraps.

Then there are the Kapoor siblings - Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan. Sonam, who's living a relatively quiet life in London with her husband Anand Ahuja has "Blind" in her kitty. The film is a crime thriller, directed by Shome Makhija. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

As for Harsh Varrdhan, he received much praise for his acting stint in the recently released anthology "Ray". He is gearing up to share the screen with his father Anil again in an upcoming revenge thriller titled "Thar" on Netflix. Inspired by Western Noir genres, "Thar" is set in the eighties and essays the story of Siddharth - played by Harsh Varrdhan. Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. The directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary who has also written the film.

Filmmaker Rhea, on the other hand, is enjoying marital bliss at the moment. She married her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani last year and is yet to announce her next venture.

Speaking of filmmakers and Kapoors, Boney Kapoor, the eldest son of veteran Indian film producer Surinder Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Ajith starrer "Valimai". The film is raking in the moolah at the box office with a business of over Rs 150 cr worldwide.

With over 12 announced movies, in addition to some untitled projects coming from one clan alone, seems like the Kapoor flag will be flying high in 2022!