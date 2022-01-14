Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Bulli Bai app case: Court sends accused Shweta Singh and Mayank to 14-day judicial custody
  • All political, religious gatherings & fairs banned in Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh: All govt & private schools closed for students of classes 1-12 till Jan 31
  • Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31
  • Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Kapil Sharma biopic titled 'Funkaar' announced, to be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Kapil Sharma biopic titled 'Funkaar' announced, to be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain his fans with his maiden special comedy show 'I'm Not Done Yet' which will be launched on Netflix. The trailer of the same is already out and garnered much praise from the viewers.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2022 15:58 IST
Kapil Sharma biopic titled 'Funkaar' announced
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH

Kapil Sharma biopic titled 'Funkaar' announced

Here comes the good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans across the world, as producer Mahaveer Jain has announced a delightful film on the life of the comedy king. Titled "Funkaar", the film is being backed by Lyca Productions and will be directed by Fukre fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It will chronicle Sharma's journey from being a contestant on a comedy show to leading an entire show by his name.

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is currently working on Fukrey 3, said, "Looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India's most beloved Funkaar Kapil Sharma."

Mahaveer Jain added, "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma’s untold story on big screen, in a big way."

Meanwhile, Lyca Productions and Producer Mahaveer Jain have also collaborated with Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu, with Sanjay Leela Bansali for a special film Mann Bairagi, with Anand L Rai for Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry which is an adaptation of a Tamil blockbuster, a Biopic on Vishwanathan Anand and many more.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain his fans with his maiden special comedy show 'I'm Not Done Yet' which will be launched on Netflix. The trailer of the same is already out and garnered much praise from the viewers. The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios. It is slated to drop on January 28.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News