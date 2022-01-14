Kapil Sharma biopic titled 'Funkaar' announced, to be helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH Kapil Sharma biopic titled 'Funkaar' announced

Here comes the good news for all the Kapil Sharma fans across the world, as producer Mahaveer Jain has announced a delightful film on the life of the comedy king. Titled "Funkaar", the film is being backed by Lyca Productions and will be directed by Fukre fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It will chronicle Sharma's journey from being a contestant on a comedy show to leading an entire show by his name.

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is currently working on Fukrey 3, said, "Looking forward to bring to the audience, the story of India's most beloved Funkaar Kapil Sharma."

Mahaveer Jain added, "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma’s untold story on big screen, in a big way."

Meanwhile, Lyca Productions and Producer Mahaveer Jain have also collaborated with Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu, with Sanjay Leela Bansali for a special film Mann Bairagi, with Anand L Rai for Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry which is an adaptation of a Tamil blockbuster, a Biopic on Vishwanathan Anand and many more.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma is all set to entertain his fans with his maiden special comedy show 'I'm Not Done Yet' which will be launched on Netflix. The trailer of the same is already out and garnered much praise from the viewers. The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios. It is slated to drop on January 28.