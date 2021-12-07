Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut's Tejas to release in theatres on Dussehra next year

Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP has announced their forthcoming film, ‘Tejas’ starring Kangana Ranaut as Air Force pilot, the movie has been creating waves all over. Honouring our brave hearts in the armed forces, team Tejas announced that the film will be releasing in theatres next Dussehra on 5th October 2022. The story is meant to inspire and make one feel proud of our brave soldiers as they face a number of challenges to keep our country safe.

Kangana too shared the release date with her fans and followers on Instagram. Sharing the update she wrote, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022 #ArmedForcesFlagDay."

Earlier, Kangana took to Instagram and shared pictures from the hangar where the team was shooting and met Air Force officers who landed there.

She wrote about her "fangiri" after meeting the officers. "My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas...They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it ...this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging...Jai Hind," she captioned the post.

'Tejas' features Kangana in the role of 'Tejas Gill', an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Meanwhile, on the work front Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii where she played the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa. She also has projects including Dhaakad, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and ' The Incarnation: Sita ' in her kitty.

