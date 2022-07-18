Kangana Ranaut shares 'Emergency' BTS video setting up shoot location, thanks her incredible team

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut in Emergency teaser poster. In the film, she plays former PM Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled her first look from the movie Emergency. The actress plays the late former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, in the film written and directed by her. After a teaser video went viral on social media, fans were all praise for the actress as they could not get over the fact of how much she resembled Gandhi. Now, Kangana has also shared a BTS video as she filmed for the movie with the crew setting up the location.

Kangana Ranaut thanks 'Emergency' team

In a video shared on social media, Kangana is seen sitting behind the monitor as the unit sets up the shoot location. In a time-lapse video, it is seen that the Emergency crew is working hard to get the cameras rolling. Kangana shared the video on Instagram, writing, "Here is the making of the first look of my directorial movie Emergency, the first look took the nation by storm … thanks to my incredible team, everyday is a dream come true … I have some of the best people in the world… Go team Emergency (sic)."

Kangana's Emergency look goes viral

After co-directing the 2019 feature film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Emergency is Kangana's solo directorial. She is also starring in the lead role as the former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. As her look as Gandhi was shared on social media, fans were impressed with the resemblance Kangana bears with Gandhi in the upcoming movie. The prosthetics, the wardrobe and the demeanour are all reminiscent of the late prime minister. When it comes to doing biopics, Kangana has played the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika.

All about Emergency movie

Emergency, as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election. Talking about the film, Kangana said it "reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story".

