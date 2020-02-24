Image Source : TWITTER Kangana Ranaut's new Thalaivi look out on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, fans in awe of her transformation

Sharing a picture, the Twitter handle of Kangana Ranaut's team wrote, "On #Thalaivi 's birth anniversary, here's another glimpse of #KanganaRanaut looking like a mirror image of #Jayalalitha".

The similarity between Kangana Ranaut and Jayalalithaa is uncanny. See the picture below as proof:

Earlier, dressed as a classical dancer in bright red, green and golden ensemble, Kangana posed in the middle of a Bharatanatyam dance step and our jaws just dropped to the floor in awe.

Kangana Ranaut for Thalaivi

The film is the first official biopic made on the politician and Kangana is working extremely hard to polish her skills. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on February 20, next year. The film is being made on a grand budget and trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her filmy career, her political rise, illness and death.

Apart from learning Tamil for Thalaivi, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role as Jayalalithaa. She is also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions.

