Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi goes on floor. See pics

Kangana Ranaut kickstarts shooting of Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has begun shooting for her next ambitious project Thalaivi, which is a biopic on actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The trilingual film went on the floors in Chennai and the producer Shaailesh R Singh took to Instagram to share glimpses of the muhurat shot. He even shared a photo from the sets in which we can see a stage ready for the political speech.

It seems Kangana will be firstly shooting for the political phase of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

In the group photo from muhurat shot, Kangana can be seen in a sea green saree along with ace designer Neeta Lulla and several others.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, director Vijay said that the reason behind roping in Kangana is her pan-India appeal. He wants Thalaivi to be considered a pan-Indian film, not a regional one. “This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician,'' he had said.

Kangana took lessons in Bharatnatyam besides learning Tamil to get into the skin of Jayalalithaa. She even underwent tiring prosthetic makeup sessions.

Kangana spent more than six months preparing for the lead role. The actress was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, which too was produced by Shaailesh R Singh.

Though the entire cast has not been revealed yet, Arvind Swami has been roped in to essay the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor MG Ramachandran aka MGR.

The music for Thalaivi will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

