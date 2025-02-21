Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' set to premiere on Netflix theatrical release, check date The film, centered around the Emergency period in India, has sparked significant debate and legal challenges but is set to reach a wider audience with its OTT debut.

Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency, which she both directed and starred in, is set to release on OTT just two months after its theatrical debut in January 2025. The movie, which garnered significant controversy upon its release, will premiere on Netflix on March 17, 2025.

Ranaut took to her social media to announce the OTT release date, sharing the news with her fans through an Instagram story. Alongside the announcement, she shared a collage featuring her picture and a portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a role that Kangana plays in the biographical film.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Emergency OTT release date announced

The film, which hit theatres on January 17, 2025, centres around the Emergency period in India, depicting the political turmoil during Indira Gandhi's leadership. Emergency earned Rs 21.65 crore at the Indian box office, despite the backlash and controversies surrounding the film’s content. The film faced legal notices from organizations, including the SGPC, accusing it of portraying Sikhs in a negative light, which led to calls for the movie to be banned.

In addition to Kangana as Indira Gandhi, the cast includes Anupam Kher as Jai Prakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhary as Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman as Morarji Desai, and the late Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. Ranaut not only acted in the film but also directed it, earning significant praise for her work behind the camera.

With its OTT release, Emergency is set to reach an even wider audience and continue the conversation around one of the most controversial periods in modern Indian history. Fans of the film and Ranaut alike are eagerly awaiting its arrival on Netflix.