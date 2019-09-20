Kangana Ranaut covered in prosthetic glue to become J Jayalalithaa is kinda cringeworthy. See pics

Kangana Ranaut prepping for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has started preparing for her ambitious project Thalaivi, which is a multi-lingual film based on politician J Jayalalithaa. The Instagram team of the actress shared two photos of Kangana undergoing prosthetic measurements and they are enough to choke you.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also shared pictures on Twitter and wrote, "This is how measurements for prosthetics are taken, it's not easy to be an actor. Kangana so calm in something, which is so suffocating for us to even watch."

Hollywood-based prosthetics expert Jason Collins, who has worked in films such as Captain Marvel and Blade Runner 2049, is working on Kangana's look. The actress is also learning Bharatnatyam and Tamil for Thalaivi.

Directed by A.L. Vijay, and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, Thalaivi will be a treat for both Kangana fans and Jayalalithaa's admirers. The movie is scheduled to go on floors after Diwali in Mysuru.

Image Source : Kangana Ranaut

For unversed, the superstar-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa went on to be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She was affectionately called 'Amma'.