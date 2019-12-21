Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill are all smiles on Panga new poster

Kangana Ranaut and the makers of her next film have unveiled another poster of Panga. The latest poster features Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill along with Kangana and they paint a happy picture of a family. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film appears to be a heart-touchinga nd an engaging story. Sharing the picture, Neena Gupta wrote: “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Inki family ki kahani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019.”

Earlier the makers shared the first poster featuring only Kangana Ranaut. Clad in a simple saree along with a sweater, the actress was all smiles in the first look poster for her film Panga. Her heartwarming smile was just unmissbale. Taran Adarsh shared the first look and wrote, "#KanganaRanaut... First look poster of #Panga... #PangaTrailer drops on 23 Dec 2019... Costars #JassieGill, #RichaChadha and #NeenaGupta... Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari... Produced by Fox Star Studios... 24 Jan 2020 release".

In Panga, Kangana will be seen playing the role as a mother with a young child who goes on to become a kabbadi player. Speaking about the film’s story to Mumbai Mirror, Ashwiny had said, “We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we’ve forgotten there’s a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, we’ve humanised the term. While being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult.”

Sge added, “At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Many warned me that my debut film (Nil Battey Sannata), the story of a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, wouldn’t work, but I persisted. It’s important to reinvent yourself everyday, otherwise you reach a saturation point.”

The film is set to release on January 24, 2020. It will be clashing with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.

