Kangana Ranaut enjoys family picnic in Manali. Check out photos and videos

Image Source : RANGOLI CHANDEL/ INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut is spending quality time with her family in Manali.

Kangana Ranaut is with her family in Manali and the actress wanted to enjoy some time in the outdoors of picturesque town before the onset of monsoons. Hence, the doting daughter on her parents' request organised a picnic for her family after attaining permissions. "On our parents request Kangana planned a picnic for the family, before the rains here they wanted to enjoy summer outdoors, even though we are in green zone but it was a long a tedious process to get permissions, thanking all the authorities in Himanchal to help us with required permissions, it was a much needed family outing," wrote Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel on her Instagram.

"Kangana organised a picnic for her family, and because of lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom-filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it!," actress' team shared on the photo-sharing platform.

In the video, Kangana can be seen enjoying herself to the fullest. She rolls on the green grass while laughing her heart out and dances with her mom. The other family members can also be seen having a meal together while they sit, chat, laugh, sing and dance.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be directing and producing Aparajita Ayodhya, based on Ram Mandir case. She will next be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on J. Jayalalithaa, former actress and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

