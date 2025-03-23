Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: Modeling, films, National awards, politics; a look at Dhakad girl's journey Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut needs no introduction. The actress has achieved a different position in the industry on her own and is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood today. On her 39th birthday, have a look at her journey.

It is said about the Bollywood industry that it is very important to have a godfather to make a place here and to survive. However, there are several such artists in the industry, who not only survived here without any godfathers but also made a different identity for themselves and today they are counted among the best artists of Bollywood. One such name is Kangana Ranaut. The Padma Shri recipient is known for her acting as well as her outspokenness. Where star power matters a lot in the industry, Kangana has established herself among the top stars of Bollywood with her brilliant acting. Today Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 39th birthday. On this occasion, let's know some things related to Kangana and how she became the outspoken 'Queen' of Bollywood.

Kangana was born into a Rajput family

Born on March 23, 1986, in a small town like Bhambla in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut comes from a Rajput family. Her mother is a schoolteacher and her father is a businessman. Kangana has an elder sister and a younger brother. The actor says that she was very stubborn since childhood and her stubbornness led her to modelling and from there to the world of films, where she has achieved her unique position.

Parents wanted her to become a doctor

Kangana Ranaut, who was trying to become a doctor for the wish of her parents, failed the unit test of Chemistry in 12th itself. After which she started thinking about more options for herself. Kangana did not want to become a doctor, so she did not appear for the All India Pre-Medical Test even after preparing for it. Later, due to her independence and stubbornness, Kangana moved to Delhi at the age of 16.

She did not feel like doing modelling for long

Kangana came to Delhi, but she had not yet decided what she wanted to do. Meanwhile, a modelling agency noticed Kangana and was impressed by her looks. After which that agency advised Kangana to model for them. The actor modelled for that agency for a few days and did some of their modelling assignments. However, Kangana was not interested in modelling because here she was not getting to do something new and creative. After this, she turned to acting and joined the Asmita Theater Group, where she learned the tricks of acting from theatre director Arvind Gaur.

This is how she got her first film

In 2004, filmmakers Ramesh Sharma and Pahlaj Nilani announced that Kangana Ranaut would make her film debut with 'I Love You Boss' directed by Deepak Shivdasani. Meanwhile, through an agent, Kangana Ranaut reached Mahesh Bhatt's office, where she met Mahesh Bhatt and director Anurag Basu. There Kangana auditioned for the lead role in his upcoming film 'Gangster'. However, Mahesh Bhatt felt that Kangana was too young for the role, so he signed Chitrangada Singh for the film instead of her. However, later due to some reasons, Chitrangada could not do the film, after which Kangana got the role of a drunkard girl named Simran in Gangster. In this way, the entered Bollywood with the film 'Gangster' released in 2005. It also features Emraan Hashmi and Shinny Ahuja in lead roles.

It's 'Queen' time

Kangana, who left a mark with her acting in the 2008 film 'Fashion' and the 2011 film 'Tanu Weds Manu', got a boost in her career with the 2013 film 'Queen'. This film rested completely on Kangana's shoulders and Kangana's brilliant acting in this film made her the 'Queen' of Bollywood. In her 20-year career, Kangana's filmography includes many great films. These include films like her first film 'Gangster' to 'Woh Lamhe', 'Life in a Metro', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Panga', 'Thalaivi', 'Krrish 3', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and 'Emergency'.

Kangana has won four National Awards so far

Kangana, who won the Filmfare Best Debut Female Award for her first film 'Gangster', never looked back. She continued to do films one after the other and kept bagging awards for her excellent acting. In her career of about 20 years, Kangana has so far won many awards including 4 National Film Awards and 4 Filmfare Awards. She has also been honoured with the country's fourth-best award Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Kangana is an MP too

At present, Kangana is active in films as well as politics. Apart from being an artist, she is also a Lok Sabha MP from the country's ruling party BJP. She reached the Lok Sabha by getting elected from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, even after becoming an MP, Kangana's connection with controversies has not diminished. After becoming an MP, Kangana was slapped by a female CISF jawan at Chandigarh airport. The female jawan was angry with Kangana's statement regarding the farmers' protest. Kangana is often surrounded by controversies about her statements. She also freely expresses her opinion about the Bollywood industry.

