'I had Rs 500 in my pocket…': When Kangana Ranaut opened up about early struggles after leaving home

New Delhi:

Bollywood has given several versatile actors over the years, and many of them have been outsiders. There's one such actress who came to Mumbai with just Rs 500 and went on to build her name and fame through hard work. The actress is none other than Kangana Ranaut, who made her acting debut with the film Gangster and rose to recognition with films like Fashion and Queen.

On the occasion of her 39th birthday on March 23, let us revisit the time when she reflected on her struggles during the making of the film Emergency. Her journey from arriving in Mumbai with just Rs 500 to becoming a leading name in Bollywood was far from easy. Read on for more details.

Kangana Ranaut on leaving home to chase stardom

While speaking to the paparazzi outside the Emergency wrap-up party, Kangana Ranaut opened up about the challenges she faced when she first entered the film industry. She shared that material things have never really mattered much to her and said she's confident she can start from scratch again, no matter what happens after the film's release.

Kangana said, "Main iss sheher mein Rs 500 leke ayi thi aur main phir se agar puri tarha se barbad ho jati hoon toh main phirse pure tarha se khadi ho sakti hoon, mujh mein itna confidence aur itni himmat hai. Mere liye koi mayne nahi rakhte hai possessions."

In 2025, she made her directorial debut with the historical political drama Emergency, which she also produced. However, the journey of making the film was not easy; she revealed that she had to mortgage all her properties to complete it.

Kangana Ranaut's political journey and accolades

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut is serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mandi since June 2024. She has won four National Awards for her performance in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Fashion.

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