Kajol opens up about feeling 'left out' on the sets of Ishq, mention Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla

Bollywood actor Kajol is busy with the promotions of Maa these days, where she opened up about her 1997 film 'Ishq'. Ajay Devgan was paired with Kajol in the film, whereas Juhi Chawla played Aamir Khan's love interest in Inder Kumar's film. There were four big stars in the film, but despite this, Kajol felt 'left out' on the sets. The actress opened up about the dynamics on the sets in a recent interview.

In an interview with The Mashable, Kajol said that at many times she did not feel like talking to anyone on the sets of 'Ishq'. By the way, let us tell you that it was on the set of 'Ishq' that Ajay Devgn proposed to Kajol with her ring. When Kajol posted a post on the 26th anniversary of the film, Ajay commented and mentioned the proposal.

This is what Kajol said about Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

Kajol said, 'Aamir was friends with the director and Juhi Chawla was also his friend. So there was a group of those three, and they were close. Then there was Ajay and me and then I was left alone. There were some days on the set when I did not want to talk to anyone.'

Why did Kajol stay isolated?

When Kajol was asked why she kept herself isolated during the shoot, she said, 'We spent 300 days together. That film took 300 days to make. We don't know what we did for so many days. We used to spend 8-10 hours on the set every day. I cannot talk to all of them all the time. I can try to be social, but I can't talk continuously.'

About Maa

On the professional front, Kajol is currently busy promoting her new film 'Maa', which will release on June 27. It has been produced by her husband, Ajay Devgn. The film has been directed by Vishal Faria. It also stars Indranil Sengupta and Ronit Roy.

