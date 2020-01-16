Kajol, Shruti Haasan starrer Devi first look celebrates different shades of womanhood

Devi first look

Actress Kajol's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opened to overwhelming box office response and this Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer has already collected over Rs 100 crore within a week of its release. Now, the actress is ready to impress the audience with her debut short film. The first look of Kajol's debut short film Devi was shared by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In the picture, Kajol is seen sitting on a couch draped in her saree with Shruti Haasan and other ladies of the film. The film is reportedly based on true events and captures the life story of 9 oppressed women of our society. Interestingly the entire shoot of this short film has been completed in just two days

Directed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee, Devi stars Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Speaking about her debut in short film genre, Kajol told Mid Day, “I couldn’t have chosen a better subject for my first short film. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant.”