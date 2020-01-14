Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kabir Khan introduces Jatin Sarna as 'inventor of Badam shot' Yashpal Sharma in '83 new poster

Kabir Khan's ambitious sports drama, 83' has been making noise for all the right reasons so far. This Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama is based on the world cup which was won by the Indian Cricket team in the year 83. While Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, the film will see the entire Indian cricket team of that period. Accordingly, the makers have zeroed a few talented bunch of actors to play the role of the cricket team members and now they are revealing their first look one after the other. Today, Kabir Khan dropped Jatin Sarna's first look, who is set to portray the role of Yashpal Sharma in the sports drama.

"The fearless batsman who could single handedly change the game for India. Presenting the inventor of Badam Shot #YashpalSharma! #ThisIs83", wrote the filmmaker on Instagram.

Before this, the makers unveiled the looks of Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath.Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar and south actor Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Ranveer Singh's first look as Kapil Dev was unveiled long time back and the actor just baffled the audience with his uncanny resemblance with the cricketer. To portray the role with perfection, Ranveer had worked closely with Kapil Dev. The actor also stayed with the cricketer at his house in Delhi for 10 days and got trained under him for the biopic.

