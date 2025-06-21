Kaalidhar Laapata trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan's film based on unusual friendship seems heartwarming | Watch Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Laapata' was announced recently. Now, on Saturday, its trailer has been released.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film is Kaalidhar Laapata. The trailer of the film has been released today, on Saturday. As the name suggests, this film is based on the story of a missing person, whose name is Kaalidhar. This character is played by Abhishek Bachchan. Why does Kaalidhar go missing? A glimpse of this is seen in the trailer.

Kaalidhar's search for happiness

Kaalidhar Laapata's trailer begins with Zeeshan Ayub assuring Kaalidhar's family that he'll search him out despite not being on Facebook or Instagram. Later, it can be seen that Kaalidhar leaves home in search of happiness and finds a young boy, who becomes his friend. With him, he starts looking at life from a new perspective. Not only do the two seem to be making a new life for themselves, but they also present a heartwarming trailer based on real emotions.

When will the film be released?

Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of the film from his social media account and wrote, 'Sometimes you have to take second chances in life and this is the time when the most unexpected experiences and bonds are born. A heart-touching part of life is waiting for you.'

This film will be released on OTT. It can be seen on ZEE5 from July 4, 2025.

Great response from the audience

Seeing the trailer of the film, it seems that its story is quite emotional. Currently, through the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is garnering a lot of praise from the audience. Both his acting and the story of the film are being liked by the audience. One user wrote, 'It looks like an award-winning film'. Another user wrote, 'Great work, Abhishek Bachchan'. Another comment read, 'It has been a long time since I saw such a heart-touching film. Now waiting for it'.

Abhishek was last seen in Housefull 5 and Be Happy.

Also Read: Sunjay Kapur's last video: Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband was given CPR at the polo field | Watch