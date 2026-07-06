July 5 box office report shows growth in Alpha collection, Welcome to the Jungle take advantage of weekend

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's film Alpha saw a rise in earnings over the weekend, having performed well from the very beginning. In contrast, Huma Qureshi's film Baby Do Die Do had a poor start at the box office and continued to disappoint over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film Welcome to the Jungle saw a resurgence in its box office collections. Let's take a look at the figures for all these films.

Alpha

Alpha, featuring performances by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol, has performed impressively over the weekend. It collected Rs 13.25 crore at the box office on Sunday. On the second day, it earned Rs 11.25 crore, having opened with Rs 9 crore on the first day. The film's total collection over three days stands at Rs 34 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle saw a surge in earnings during its second weekend. It earned Rs 9.75 crore on the second Sunday and Rs 7.35 crore on the second Saturday. On Friday, it collected Rs 4.50 crore. The film has earned a total of Rs 114.90 crore so far. Apart from Akshay Kumar the movie also features 30 other actors.

Baby Do Die Do

Huma Qureshi's film Baby Do Die Do did not have a very strong start. It earned Rs 83 lakh on the third day, following a collection of Rs 70 lakh on the second day. It opened at the box office with Rs 53 lakh on the first day. Its total collection now stands at Rs 1.81 crore. With a budget of Rs 25 crore, the film's earnings are considered quite weak relative to its cost.

Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, continues its run at the box office. It earned Rs 1.25 crore on its 17th day. The total collection of this Homi Adajania-directed film has reached Rs 92.55 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaram

The South Indian film Maa Inti Bangaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, earned Rs 1.81 crore on the 17th day of its release. The film's total collection stands at Rs 57.91 crore. It has been directed by BV Nandini Reddy.

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