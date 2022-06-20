JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun-Kiara's film to be screened in Ranchi court in alleged copyright infringement case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on JugJugg Jeeyo poster

Karan Johar-produced 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has been accused of copying the script of a Ranchi-based writer. The film starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has been in legal trouble since before its trailer dropped on YouTube. The writer Vishal Singh has sued the makers for allegedly copying his script. He claims that he had mailed some parts of the story to Dharma Productions and they have made the film without his information. He shared the screenshots of the same on social media and demanded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore

A local Ranchi Court looked into the copyright infringement case and asked for a screening of the film JugJugg Jeeyo before its release on June 24. After the screening, judge MC Jha will decide if the film violates the copyright act or not.

JugJugg Jeeyo Trailer:

This isn't the first claim of copyright infringement faced by Dharma Productions in connection with the film JugJugg Jeeyo. Earlier, soon after the makers dropped the song 'Nach Punjaban', a Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq had accused filmmaker Karan Johar of stealing his song. He also threatened to take legal action.

Abrar's tweet read, "I have not sold my song ‘Nach Punjaban’ to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar."

His second tweet read, "Song ‘Nach Punjaban’ has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action #NachPunjaban."

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to the big screen. This is her first film after the death of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.