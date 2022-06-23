Jugjugg Jeeyo to release as planned on June 24, Ranchi Court clears the way for Varun Dhawan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VARUNDVN Jugjugg Jeeyo will hit the screens on June 24

Jugjugg Jeeyo will hit the cinema halls on June 24 as planned. A court in Ranchi refused to stay the release of the Bollywood film. A Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh had approached the court claiming that the content of his story titled Punny Rani was used in the film without giving any credit and sought a stay on the release of the film.

Singh has also asked for Rs 1.5 crore as compensation. Following the court screening, Judge M C Jha took forward the proceedings and rule whether or not the film breaches the Copyright Act. The case has now been ruled in the favour of the movie makers and it will release on time.

Earlier the court had asked the makers of the film to screen it before the court. Upon this, Dharma Production had filed a petition requesting not to show the file to Vishal Singh. The date for screening was fixed for June 21. According to the petitioner's lawyer, the screening didn't take place.

The film is jointly being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios and is scheduled for release on June 24. It is helmed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the movie. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Koli.

