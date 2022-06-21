JugJugg Jeeyo lands in copyright infringement case, complainant demands 1.5 crores as compensation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE JugJugg Jeeyo

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's latest film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' has got into a legal soup. According to multiple media reports doing the rounds, Vishal Singh, a Ranchi-based writer has taken a legal path and sued the makers of the movie for reported copyright violation. A local Ranchi court has stepped into the matter, and a viewing of the film is presently scheduled.

According to media reports, Singh has stated that the content of his story named 'Punny Rani' was "exploited" in the film without acknowledgement and has demanded a stay on release. Singh has also demanded Rs 1.5 crore as compensation. Following the court screening, Judge M C Jha will hear the proceedings and rule whether or not the film breaches the Copyright Act. ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor grooves to 'The Punjaabban song' with Riddhima, Manish Malhotra. Karan Johar goes...

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 24 and has already created mass hysteria around it. Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli. The team is not leaving any stone unturned to promote their film. In the film, Anil plays Neetu’s husband. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan trolled for eating vada pao inside metro as they promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, the family drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film 'Good Newwz' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

