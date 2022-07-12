Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo VS Khuda Hafiz 2: Varun's film heads towards 100 cr while Vidyut Jammwal starrer remains steady

Jug Jugg Jeeyo VS Khuda Hafiz 2 Box Office: A heavy fight is currently going on at the box office between not just two but three films. Yes, we are talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Khuda Hafiz 2 and Thor- Love and Thunder. Raj Mehta's directorial which was released towards the end of last month has impressed both the fans and the critics. This is why the film has been doing great business not just in India but also abroad. It has raked in over 130 crores worldwide and a total of 78.48 crores in India. Meanwhile, speaking about Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II Agni Pariksha, it struggled during the first three days of its release but gained momentum on day 4. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the collections of the action-drama, as per early estimates has gone up to Rs 6.55 crore.

A BoxOfficeIndia report, talking about the collections of Jug Jugg Jeeyo stated, "The mass pockets had to perfiorm for the film to get higher numbers as the numbers in the metros are not like what they were before the pandemic so you need a more wider performance while pre pandemic you could get some very big numbers of even 150 crore and 175 crore from just a big performance in the bigger centres."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Monday, shared the collections and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo witnesses an upward trend over the weekend... Premium multiplexes continue to attract footfalls, while mass pockets remain low... [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs, Sat 1.80 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 78.48 cr. #India biz."

The report further spoke about Khuda Hafiz 2 and read, "over the first weekend but it did show some solid growth for action film and the trend over the weekend is pretty good for the genre. Last week a similar film released like Rastra Kavach Om but that did not have this sort of trajectory."

Taran tweeted the box office report and wrote, "#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 witness good gains... Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz... Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4... Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about the film, it is a sequel to Vidyut Jammwal’s 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios.