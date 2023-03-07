Jr NTR shares an amazing UPDATE from California ahead of Oscars 2023

Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
Jr NTR has shared a new picture of himself from the US where he will be attending the Oscars. Take a look.

Published on: March 07, 2023
Jr. NTR departs for Oscars 2023
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JRNTR Jr. NTR departs for Oscars 2023: Fans bid him a grand adieu at Hyderabad airport

Jr NTR, who has finally landed in the US to be part of the Oscars, shared a picture from his hotel room with a skyline view of Beverly Hills, California. Jr NTR has joined his RRR team including Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli two weeks late because of professional commitments and the untimely death of his cousin, Nandamuri Tarakaratna.

Before leaving for the US, fans gave him a grand farewell when he arrived at the airport in Hyderabad on Monday. The photos and videos of the incident have gone viral online. In one of the videos, Jr. NTR could be seen shaking hands with some of the passengers and waving to fans at the airport. He is seen sporting a beige hoodie and black leggings.

In the US, he will join Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and his RRR crew for the promotion of the song 'Naatu Naatu' from S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR,' which features him along with Ram Charan. The song is nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Score and is competing with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

The song won several accolades on the international stage before it entered the Oscars. 'Naatu Naatu' received the Golden Globe Award for "Best Original Song" in January. Additionally, RRR won two additional prizes at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

While the entire RRR team is presently in the US for interviews and award ceremonies, Jr. NTR was unable to travel earlier due to the sudden death of Jr. NTR’s cousin. In the second week of February, the actor's cousin brother, Taraka Ratna, passed away due to a heart attack.

Last week, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt received the Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association.

