John Wick Chapter 4 box office collection: Keanu Reeves’ movie earns over $150 million globally

John Wick: Chapter 4 directed by Chad Stahelski has earned Rs. 0.19 crore in Hindi and Rs. 0.28 crore in English on Day 7 of its release in India. The film has so far grossed Rs. 8.19 crore in Hindi and Rs. 23.09 crore in English. In India, John Wick: Chapter 4 has amassed Rs. 34.19 crore in its box office collection. The film has collected over Rs. 1500 crore globally.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' grossed a record $138 million in its first weekend, the highest in the film franchise's history. Despite the fact that it is the longest film in the John Wick franchise, it has garnered positive reviews.

The movie competes with Bholaa , which is also in the same place and is about one man’s survival versus hundreds of opponents and how he goes about killing them all at a rapid rate.

Director Chad Stahelski confirmed that John Wick: Chapter 4 is not the conclusion of the blockbuster action film trilogy. He said he is sure the studio has a strategy. If everyone likes it and it goes wacky, they will take a quiet moment. If everything goes as planned this time, they will perform a Japanese tour and release the film in September.

Keanu Reeves' starring movie is expected to exceed the 60 crore mark in its lifespan, making it a success.

