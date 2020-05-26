Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHN ABRAHAM John Abraham to produce Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

Actor-producer John Abraham's banner JA Entertainment has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the makers announced on Tuesday. Directed by Sachy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the film released earlier this year and was a huge box office success.

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience.

By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the COVID-19 crisis, John said in a statement.

The 47-year-old action star has previously backed films like Ayushmann Khurrana's debut Vicky Donor, and Madras Cafe, Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Batla House, in which he also starred.

Earlier this year, it was announced that John is producing a biographical drama film based on the life of well-known social entrepreneur Revathi Roy.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage